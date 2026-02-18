media release: Presented by the Aldo Leopold Foundation, in honor of Leopold Week 2026.

This is a virtual event only.

March 11 – Nourishment

Hear from chef, forager, and influencer Alexis Nikole Nelson (@TheBlackForager) who shares the joy of foraging the wild foods, medicines, and fibers found right in our own neighborhoods. In Nelson’s eyes, foraging not only helps us supplement our diets with nourishing, accessible foods, but also connects us with the land we live on and the people who have been cooking with wild foods for centuries. Learn how to start snacking for free in your own backyard and be a good steward along the way!