Alfred McCoy

press release: Middleton Public Library and the UW Speakers Bureau present the latest in our ongoing lecture series, Scholar'd for Life:

The Library is excited to welcome Alfred W. McCoy, Harrington Professor of History at UW-Madison, for the first lecture of 2018 in our continuing Scholar'd for Life series. Professor McCoy will present a lecture related to his new book, In the Shadow of the American Century: The Rise and Decline of U.S. Global Power.

Registration is appreciated for this lecture: Online here or by email at info@midlibrary.org. Copies of Professor McCoy's book will be available for purchase at the event courtesy of Mystery to Me bookstore and the evening will conclude with a book signing.

Alfred W. McCoy is an internationally recognized expert in the history of Southeast Asia who has written extensively on U.S. foreign policy, CIA involvement in the global drug trade, the history of the Philippines, and the uses of torture in CIA interrogations. In 2012, he was awarded of the Wilbur Cross Medal by the Yale Graduate School Alumni Association, as well as the Hilldale Award for Arts & Humanities by UW-Madison.

His many books include: The Politics of Heroin : CIA Complicity in the Global Drug Trade; A Question of Torture: CIA Interrogation, from the Cold War to the War on Terror; Policing America’s Empire: The United States, the Philippines, and the Rise of the Surveillance State; and Torture and Impunity: The U.S. Doctrine of Coercive Interrogation.

"Scholared for Life" is a lecture series, now in its third year, presented by the Middleton Public Library in partnership with the UW Madison Speakers Bureau. Taking the "Wisconsin Idea" as its starting point, this series aims to promote lifelong learning, intellectual curiosity, and engagement between academics and the community as a whole.