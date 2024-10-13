media release: After getting kicked out of the police academy, Alfred Robles rose to become one of the hottest young comedians in the country. Two years into his comedy career, Alfred was featured in the hit show “Loco Comedy Jam” and the Latino Laugh Festival. He was the only comedian to be featured on all 3 seasons of Stand Up Revolution on Comedy Central. Alfred is currently on a world wide tour with Gabriel Iglesias, and was one of the first comedians to perform at Dodger Stadium alongside Gabriel Iglesias. Alfred was also featured on “Mr. Iglesias” on Netflix, ”Entre Nos” on HBO, and is currently working on his hour special.