7 pm on 5/28 and 7 & 9:30 pm on 5/29-30. $42-$31.

media release: Alfred Robles is a stand up comedian and cat dad known for his sharp observational humor and unforgettable crowd interactions. Originally hailing from East Los Angeles, Alfred caught the attention of Gabriel Iglesias who offered him an opening spot on his tour. After 13 years touring the world with Gabriel, Alfred launched his solo tour and quickly became a viral sensation, with his crowd-work clips racking up millions of views online.

Alfred can be seen on all three seasons of “Stand Up Revolution” on Comedy Central, “Mr. Iglesias” on Netflix, and “Entre Nos” on HBO. He’s performed at the prestigious Netflix is a Joke Festival and Moontower Comedy Festival.

Alfred is currently on his “Vatos with Gatos Tour” selling out venues across the country and

internationally. For more information and tour dates visit: www.alfredrobles.com