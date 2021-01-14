ONLINE: Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXi-TS_rvKQ

media release: Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa will join our host, Edgar Gil Rico, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, to discuss his book, Becoming Dr. Q: My Journey from Migrant Farm Worker to Brain Surgeon. Dr. Q, as he is known, shares his journey from a child in a Mexican village to migrant farmworker in California to world-renown brain surgeon and researcher. Dr. Q will also answer audience questions. More info here: https://nnlm.gov/class/becomingdrq

The Network of the National Library of Medicine is funded by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services. Learn more at https://nnlm.gov