media release: Did you love "My Life With The Walter Boys" on Netflix? So did we, but the book is always better!!

Come meet Ali Novak, author of the hit series on her book tour for the Walter Boys sequel: My Return to the Walter Boys. There will be a short talk and moderated Q&A before Ali signs books.

This event is free but please RSVP since space is limited.

Doors open at 6:30 PM, program starts at 7 PM