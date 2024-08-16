7:30 & 10 pm on 8/16-17 and 6 pm, 8/18. $40/$30.

media release: Ali Siddiq is a stand-up comedian and public speaker out of Houston, TX. Ali’s unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. In 2022, Ali released two new hour specials…THE DOMINO EFFECT on YouTube and UNPROTECTED SETS on EPIX. To date, THE DOMINO EFFECT has over 12 million views, ranking it in the top 5 most watched comedy specials of 2022. In May 2023, Ali released THE DOMINO EFFECT part 2: LOSS, the sequel to his viral stand-up special, which already has over 4.6 million views. Next up, Ali will be releasing two more specials in the series. The Domino Effect part 3: First Day of School will premiere on YouTube May 12 and The Domino Effect part 4: Pins & Needles will premiere on YouTube June 16, 2024. People received their first taste of Ali Siddiq when he appeared on HBO’s DEF COMEDY JAM and LIVE FROM GOTHAM, and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central’s “#1 Comic to Watch”. In 2014, Ali impressed comedy enthusiasts by displaying his ability to captivate an audience with his “Mexicans Got On Boots” tale, a descriptive storytelling, with over 14 million views, of a prison riot on THIS IS NOT HAPPENING, the first of three appearances. His stories continued with his HALF HOUR special, which premiered on Comedy Central in the Fall of 2016. Immediately following the premier of that special, Comedy Central offered Ali an hour-special where he performed for inmates live in a Texas jail, sending Ali back to where it all started. The hour special, Ali Siddiq: It’s Bigger Than These Bars, premiered in February 2018 on Comedy Central and has over 2.5 million views on YouTube. In 2019, Ali was a top 5 finalist on NBC’s BRING THE FUNNY. He also appeared as a regular cast member on the reboot of PUNK’D for Quibi. Additionally, Ali has appeared on several popular podcasts and TV shows like The Joe Rogan Experience, 85 South, Kill Tony, Good Morning America, Uncle Joey’s Joint with Joey Diaz, Ari Shaffir’s Skeptic Tank, Bertcast, Pour Minds and many others.