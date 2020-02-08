press release: USA | 1929 | DCP | 90 min.

Director: Roland West

Cast: Chester Morris, Harry Stubbs, Eleanor Griffith

The story of United Artists’ maiden talkie revolves around a hardened criminal who perhaps has gone straight, and a cynical cop who works the margins of the law to prove otherwise. Veteran stage and screen director West’s wedding of stagecraft, film and audio technique made Alibi a breakthrough and awakened an entirely new dimension in storytelling, creating rhythm and suspense. Nominated for three Academy Awards, Alibi has retained a tentative grasp on posterity and has mostly been shown in inferior versions over the 91 years since it’s original release. A 35mm master copy from the BFI has now been complemented by UCLA’s audio discs and digital technology. Alibi is now full length and looking and sounding better than it has since 1929. Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive in conjunction with The Film Foundation in collaboration with Cohen Film Collection. Laboratory services by Image Protection Services LLC, Roundabout Entertainment, Audio Mechanics, DJ Audio, Inc. Special thanks to David Meeker, British Film Institute, Sean Coughlin, Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research, Megan Boyd, Fotokem, New York State Archives.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged their biennial tour of restored 35mm prints and DCPs of selected titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection highlights features and shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, remarkable documentaries, and more! The screenings will be presented both at our regular Vilas Hall venue and every Sunday in February at the Chazen Museum of Art.