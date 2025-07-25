Alice in Wonderland Jr.

7 pm on 7/25 and 3 and 7 pm, 7/26.

media release: Step into the wacky world of Wonderland in this timeless musical full of adventure, imagination, and pure fun! Based on the book by Lewis Caroll.

Run Time: 75 minutes + intermission

Friends, community and family – Join us for the culmination of this 3-week Starlight Series session –This performance will feature talented CTM kids from this session performing a full musical in the Starlight Theater at MYArts.

In this Starlight Series program, students strengthen their musical theater skills through daily rotating workshops, collaborate with a large ensemble of actors, gain a deeper understanding of what goes into putting on a production, and perform on our largest stage: the Starlight Theater at MYArts.

Tickets are Just $12!