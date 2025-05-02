Alice Pauser, Justin Frisque, Lisa Quam, Taylor Hooker

media release: Get ready to shake off the winter blues and heat things up with an unforgettable night of comedy at Breese Stevens Field on Friday, May 2, 2025!

The evening will be hosted by Taylor Hooker, bringing the laughs, the awkward, and maybe a few unexpected animal facts, guaranteed to leave you in stitches..

Featured Comedians:

Alice Pauser – Bringing her razor-sharp insights and laugh-out-loud tales of growing up in the north woods.

Justin Frisque– Serving sass, attitude, and big laughs.

Lisa Quam – – Madison’s very own queen of comedy, known for her fearless humor and infectious charm.

Doors open at 7:00 PM, show starts at 8:00 PM. Whether you're looking for a night out with friends, a date night, or just an excuse to laugh till your cheeks hurt, this is the event to catch.

There are a limited number of $10 tickets available! After those are gone, prices will be $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door!

Reserve your spot now – seats are limited!