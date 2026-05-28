media release: A Room of One's Own is glad to host Alice Stoehr in celebration of her debut book, Again, Harder. She will be in conversation with Camilla Tracy-Bartz.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own.

Cult author Alice Stoehr’s debut short fiction collection about the messy, intersecting lives of a community of Midwestern trans women.

Again, Harder gathers the uncompromising short fiction of Alice Stoehr, which investigates the inner lives, evolving relationships, and often violent marginalization of a community of trans women in a large Midwestern town.

In these stories, a commune of trans separatists seduces a suicidal writer. An obsessive TERF and the trans woman she’s fixated on circle one another with building intensity. Polyamorous triads bloom and wilt, hookup app messages fly, friends sit for post-surgical care, and women fall to the toxic allure of Dorothy Lipko, the worst ex-girlfriend you have ever known.

Among this, there is regret, there is poverty, there is depression and sexual anxiety and despair; there is also fleeting, shared joy. Again, Harder is the sardonic heartbeat of a new generation of American trans women.

Alice Stoehr is a writer and bookseller living in Minneapolis. She has self-published four books of short fiction.

Camilla Tracy-Bartz is a trans writer and freelance journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With recent work published in Tone Madison, when she isn't studying for nursing school she is working on essays and fiction about queer life in the Midwest.