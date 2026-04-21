media release:

Alicia Keys' "Hell’s Kitchen,” the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award®-winning Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

Relatable, raw and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been or where you’re going.

Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: Alicia Keys' "Hell’s Kitchen.”

Additional Show Details