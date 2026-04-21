Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
5/18-23, Overture Center-Overture Hall, at 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.
media release: Alicia Keys' "Hell’s Kitchen,” the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award®-winning Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire.
Relatable, raw and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been or where you’re going.
Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: Alicia Keys' "Hell’s Kitchen.”
Additional Show Details
- Lobby opens 90 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- The Saturday, May 22, 2pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted.
- The Thursday, May 20, 7:30pm and Sunday, May 23, 1pm performances will have live Audio Description.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.