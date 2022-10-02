press release: Come one! Come all!

Sassy Cow Creamery will be all smiles on October 2 from 10 am-Noon, as we celebrate the release of local Madison author/illustrator Alina Loux's new children's book The Toothbrush Circus!

Join us for face painting, an author book reading, book signing, a FREE kids scoop of yummy Sassy Cow Creamery ice cream with each book purchased, and of course all the fun to be had at the creamery.

Learn more about The Toothbrush Circus at www.AlinaLoux.com.

We can't wait to see you there!