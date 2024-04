Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Alirio Chacin Elective Violin Recital

Alirio Chacin, violin

Eric Tran, piano

Calvin Guse, piano

……

Program

Sonata No. 3 in D minor “Ballade,” Op. 27 Eugène Ysaÿe

Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major, No. 2, Op. 100 Johannes Brahms

Sonata in D Major for Violin and Piano, Opus 94 Sergei Prokofiev