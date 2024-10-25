Alison Margaret Sextet

media release: Alison Margaret - vocals Jim Doherty - trumpet. Al Falachi - tenor sax. David Stoler - piano John Christensen - upright bass Michael Brenneis - drums

Alison Margaret is a gifted singer, arranger, composer, and pianist. She hails from Chicago, where she studied at the prestigious Columbia College, earning a degree in vocal jazz performance. She has a MM in music education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Ms. Margaret has been a music educator for over 25 years. Currently she teaches private piano, voice, and music theory. Alison supports a private studio and takes students 10 years and older of all levels and interests. She tailors each lesson to the learning style of the student and bases the structure of lessons on the students goals and requested needs. Alison believes in a student focused teaching style while also providing the fundamentals needed to grow as a pianist and vocalist. Alison has been performing with Madison’s own Steely Dane for over 10 years now. Steely Dane travels the Wisconsin and neighboring states performing at large concert halls and outdoor festivals. Steely Dane has opened for artists such as Jason Mraz and Styx on the iconic stages of Summer Fest. She has also performed at a host of venues and festivals throughout her career, including Madison’s Jazz at 5 showcase, Isthmus Jazz Festival, The Barrymore, Majestic Theater, Orpheum, Memorial Union, and Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater.