Aliya Ultan, Blair Fitzpatrick Russell

media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

DOORS 7:00 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 9:30 / Tickets $12

Aliya Ultan is a cellist-composer-improviser from Brooklyn, based in Brooklyn. Her sound has been described as “fearless”, “haunting”, “cathartic”, and “seductive”, “–both orchestral and grunge”. Growing up in a car with her mother and sister, Aliya entered music as a means of survival and escape. With a passion for collaboration and interdisciplinary art, Aliya has participated in countless projects including regular appearances with Poncili Creacion (Theater and Puppet Collective - Puerto Rico), Young Boy Dancing Group (Dance Collective - Switzerland), and Yohsiko Chuma’s School of Hardknocks (Performance Collective - NYC). As an improviser, Aliya is found at the cross section of all things working with legendary bandleaders such as John Lurie of the Lounge Lizards, Douglas Ewart of the Art Ensemble of Chicago, and composer-performer Tyshawn Sorey to name a few. Her latest album, produced by master Randall Dunn, features herself and six close friends in a avant-garde rock trip under the name Seven Times Infinity.

Blair Fitzpatrick Russell are a progressive ambient minimalist trio. Explore the inner and outer limits of improvised music with Matt Blair (synthesizer), Andrew Fitzpatrick (guitar, synthesizer), and Tim Russell (percussion, synthesizer).

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.