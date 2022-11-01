RSVP for All About Owls

press release: Saturday, November 5, 1–3 p.m. Class: Learn about Wisconsin’s twelve owl species, focusing on the three that nest in Madison, and how to identify these elusive birds of prey. Habitat, calls, courtship, hunting, and eating will be discussed. Instructor: Sylvia Marek, Arboretum naturalist. Indoor class. Fee: $20. Register by November 1. Meet at the Visitor Center.