RSVP for All About Owls

press release: 11/3/18 Saturday, 2–4 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: All About Owls. Learn about Wisconsin’s twelve owl species, focusing on the three that nest in Madison, and how to identify these elusive birds of prey. Habitat, calls, courtship, and adaptations to acquire food will be discussed. Instructor: Sylvia Marek, Arboretum naturalist. Fee: $20. Register by October 29. Meet at the Visitor Center.