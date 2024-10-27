"All-Access" Watch Party with UW Men's Basketball
PinSeekers, DeForest 6909 River Road, De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
media release: Join the Badger Basketball Team to watch the final installment of the "All-Access: Wisconsin Men's Basketball" series while also having a chance to meet players from this year's team!
4 PM to 5 PM: We'll watch the entire three-episode series with Badger basketball players.
Chance to win:
• Pair of Men's Basketball Tickets to Arizona Game
• Greg Gard Signed Basketballs
• Other UW Signed Memorabilia
*Giveaway winners announced at 5:45 PM