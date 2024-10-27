"All-Access" Watch Party with UW Men's Basketball

media release: Join the Badger Basketball Team to watch the final installment of the "All-Access: Wisconsin Men's Basketball" series while also having a chance to meet players from this year's team!

4 PM to 5 PM: We'll watch the entire three-episode series with Badger basketball players.

Chance to win:

• Pair of Men's Basketball Tickets to Arizona Game

• Greg Gard Signed Basketballs

• Other UW Signed Memorabilia

*Giveaway winners announced at 5:45 PM