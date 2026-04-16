media release: A virtual public information meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 23 at 6:00pm to discuss the Draft All Ages and Abilities (AAA) Bikeways Network. The meeting will include an overview of the how the network was developed, how the public can comment on the draft network, and time for questions and answers. The meeting will not provide a detailed review of the draft network but will point participants to an interactive map where they can review and comment on the network. The draft network map and an accompanying document will be posted on the Bike Network Plan webpage prior to the meeting.

Registration is required for the meeting.

Draft Pedestrian Plan Comments

The City's first update of its Pedestrian Plan in nearly three decades is available for public review. Comments can be provided on the draft plan until noon on Monday, April 27. You can learn more about the Draft Plan, view background materials, and watch a recording of the April 7 Public Information Meeting on the Pedestrian Plan webpage.