All Ages Poetry Contest Reception

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

media release: Come hear the winning poems of the Library's All Ages Poetry Contest. Enjoy light refreshments, poetry activities & meet area poets of all ages. Dr. Janet Stutz will MC.

6-6:30 pm: Refreshments, social hour, poetry activities

6:30-7:30pm: Winning poems reveal, poetry readings featuring winning poets

Info

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
Spoken Word
608-838-9030
Google Calendar - All Ages Poetry Contest Reception - 2026-05-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - All Ages Poetry Contest Reception - 2026-05-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - All Ages Poetry Contest Reception - 2026-05-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - All Ages Poetry Contest Reception - 2026-05-27 18:00:00 ical