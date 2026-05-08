All Ages Poetry Contest Reception
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
media release: Come hear the winning poems of the Library's All Ages Poetry Contest. Enjoy light refreshments, poetry activities & meet area poets of all ages. Dr. Janet Stutz will MC.
6-6:30 pm: Refreshments, social hour, poetry activities
6:30-7:30pm: Winning poems reveal, poetry readings featuring winning poets
Info
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
Spoken Word