All Ages Poetry Contest
to
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
April is poetry month! To celebrate, we are holding an All Ages Poetry Contest around the themes of Seeds, Growing and Nourishment. Poems will be judged by a panel of poets from the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets in three categories: Youth (12 & under), Teen (13-20), & Adult (21 & up). Winners will receive a $50 gift card to a local book store.
More information, contest rules and entry forms can be found on our website: https://www.mcfarlandlibrary.org/all-ages-poetry-contest-1