All Ages Poetry Contest

to

Submissions

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

April is poetry month! To celebrate, we are holding an All Ages Poetry Contest around the themes of Seeds, Growing and Nourishment. Poems will be judged by a panel of poets from the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets in three categories: Youth (12 & under), Teen (13-20), & Adult (21 & up). Winners will receive a $50 gift card to a local book store.

More information, contest rules and entry forms can be found on our website: https://www.mcfarlandlibrary.org/all-ages-poetry-contest-1

Info

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
Arts Notices
608-838-9030
please enable javascript to view
Submissions
to
Google Calendar - All Ages Poetry Contest - 2026-04-01 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - All Ages Poetry Contest - 2026-04-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - All Ages Poetry Contest - 2026-04-01 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - All Ages Poetry Contest - 2026-04-01 00:00:00 ical