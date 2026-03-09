April is poetry month! To celebrate, we are holding an All Ages Poetry Contest around the themes of Seeds, Growing and Nourishment. Poems will be judged by a panel of poets from the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets in three categories: Youth (12 & under), Teen (13-20), & Adult (21 & up). Winners will receive a $50 gift card to a local book store.

More information, contest rules and entry forms can be found on our website: https://www.mcfarlandlibrary.org/all-ages-poetry-contest-1