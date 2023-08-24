media release: Sustain Dane and the Couillard Solar Foundation will host a gathering underneath their solar pergola at the Couillard Solar Foundation's offices on Thursday, August 24, from 6:30-8:00 PM. We will focus on connecting sustainability enthusiasts and learning about local projects and initiatives in Deerfield.

Sustain Dane continues our 2023 All Around Dane County Networking series with an in-person gathering in Deerfield at the Couillard Solar Foundation. The All Around Dane County programs aim to bring together people interested in sustainability, learn from local success stories, and share ideas with one another.

Weather permitting, this event will take place outside under their solar pergola. Alternate location is inside the Deerfield Community Center located at the same address in suite 130.

Where: Couillard Solar Foundation, 10 Liberty St, Deerfield, WI 53531

When: Thursday, August 24 from 6:30—8:00 PM

What: Food, drinks, networking, and brief sustainability stories on topics of clean energy, regenerative landscapes, and more. We will hear from the Village of Deerfield, Couillard Solar Foundation, Deerfield School District, Deerfield Community Center, and local residents.

Schedule

6:30—7:00 PM Networking

7:00—7:30 PM Brief program with sustainability presentations

7:30—8:00 PM Networking & optional tour of solar panels

The Sustain Dane All Around Dane County networking series is supported by Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and Everlight Solar.

This event is free and open to the public. The Couillard Solar Foundation has a parking lot and nearby street parking.