media release: Sustain Dane will host a network gathering on Thursday, February 15 from 5:30—7:00 PM at Fratelli's Trattoria in Monona. We will focus on connecting sustainability enthusiasts and learning about local projects and initiatives in Monona.

Sustainability is happening all around Dane County! The All Around Dane County program is a community-driven initiative aiming to bring together people interested in sustainability, learn from local success stories, and share ideas with one another.

Where: Fratelli's Trattoria, 5801 Monona Drive, Monona, WI 53716 (lower level)

When: Thursday, February 15 from 5:30—7:00 PM

What: Food, drinks, networking, and brief sustainability stories on topics of clean energy, sustainable buildings, seasonal campaigns, and more. We will hear from the City of Monona, Monona Sustainability Committee, Monona Grove School District, local residents, and more.

Schedule

5:30—6:00 PM Networking

6:00—6:30 PM Brief program with sustainability presentations

6:30—7:00 PM Networking

The Sustain Dane All Around Dane County networking series is supported by Everlight Solar.

This event is free and open to the public.