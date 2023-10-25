media release: Sustain Dane will host a gathering on Wednesday, October 25 from 5:30—7:00 PM at the McFarland House Cafe. We will focus on connecting sustainability enthusiasts and learning about local projects and initiatives in McFarland.

Sustain Dane continues our 2023 All Around Dane County Networking series with an in-person gathering at the McFarland House Cafe. The All Around Dane County programs aim to bring together people interested in sustainability, learn from local success stories, and share ideas with one another.

What: Food, drinks, networking, and brief sustainability stories on topics of clean energy, regenerative landscapes, and more. We will hear from the Village of McFarland, Good Oak Ecological Services, JP Cullen on the Public Safety Building, McFarland United Church of Christ, Lake Waubesa Conservancy, and more.

Schedule

5:30—6:00 PM Networking

6:00—6:30 PM Brief program with sustainability presentations

6:30—7:00 PM Networking

The Sustain Dane All Around Dane County networking series is supported by Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and Everlight Solar.

This event is free and open to the public. Street parking is available.

A﻿ public tour of the Public Safety Building will occur on Friday, October 27 from 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM. Address: 6001 Broadhead Street McFarland, WI 53558. Please join if you are interested!