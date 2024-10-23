media release: Sustain Dane will host a network gathering on Wednesday, October 23 from 6:00—7:30 PM at Mershon's Cidery in Stoughton. We will focus on connecting sustainability enthusiasts and learning about local projects and initiatives in Stoughton.

Sustainability is happening all around Dane County! The All Around Dane County program is a community-driven initiative aiming to bring together people interested in sustainability, learn from local success stories, and share ideas with one another.

Where: Mershon's Cidery, 124 W Main St, Stoughton, WI 53589

When: Wednesday, October 23 from 6:00—7:30 PM

What: Food, drinks, networking, and brief sustainability stories from Stoughton Sustainability Committee, Sustainable Stoughton, Parisi Family Farm, Innovation Center Stoughton, and Emmi Roth!

Schedule

6:00—6:30 PM Networking

6:30—7:00 PM Brief program with sustainability presentations

7:00—7:30 PM Networking

This Sustain Dane All Around Dane County program is supported by Everlight Solar, Good Oak Ecological, and Summit Credit Union.

This event is free and open to the public.