media release: Sustain Dane will host a network gathering on Wednesday, June 5 from 5:30—7:00 PM at Octopi Brewing in Waunakee. We will focus on connecting sustainability enthusiasts and learning about local projects and initiatives in Waunakee.

Sustainability is happening all around Dane County! The All Around Dane County program is a community-driven initiative aiming to bring together people interested in sustainability, learn from local success stories, and share ideas with one another.

Where: Octopi Brewing, 1131 Uniek Dr, Waunakee, WI 53597

When: Wednesday, June 5 from 5:30—7:00 PM

What: Food, drinks, networking, and brief sustainability stories on a variety of topics.

Schedule

5:30—6:00 PM Networking

6:00—6:30 PM Brief program with sustainability presentations

6:30—7:00 PM Networking

This Sustain Dane All Around Dane County program is supported by Everlight Solar.

This event is free and open to the public.