media release: Sustain Dane will host a gathering on Thursday, September 26 from 6:30—8:00 PM at Seven Acre Dairy Co in Paoli. We will focus on connecting sustainability enthusiasts and learning about local projects and initiatives in Paoli.

Sustainability is happening all around Dane County! The All Around Dane County program aims to bring together people interested in sustainability, learn from local success stories, and share ideas with one another.

Where: Seven Acre Dairy Co, 6858 Paoli Rd, Belleville, WI 53508 (Milk Hauler's Lounge)

When: Thursday, September 26 from 6:30—8:00 PM

What: Food, drinks, networking, and brief sustainability stories Seven Acre Dairy Co, Schoolhouse Bistro, The Hop Garden, and more.

Schedule

6:30—7:00 PM Networking

7:00—7:30 PM Brief program with sustainability presentations

7:30—8:00 PM Networking

This Sustain Dane All Around Dane County program is supported by Everlight Solar.

This event is free and open to the public.