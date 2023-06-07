media release: Sustain Dane and the City of Sun Prairie will host a gathering at The Loft at 132 on Wednesday, June 7 from 5:00—6:30 PM focused on connecting sustainability enthusiasts and learning about local projects and initiatives in Sun Prairie.

Sustain Dane continues our 2023 All Around Dane County Networking series with an in-person gathering in Sun Prairie at The Loft at 132. The All Around Dane County programs aim to bring together people interested in sustainability, learn from local success stories, and share ideas with one another.

P﻿rior to our event, join the City of Sun Prairie at the Loft at 132 for more sustainability conversations. More information here.

Where: The Loft at 132, 132 Market Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

When: Wednesday, June 7 from 5:00—6:30 PM

What: Food, drinks, networking, and brief sustainability stories from Sustain Dane, Green Box Composting, City of Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Schools, community members and more.

Schedule

5:00—5:30 PM Networking

5:30—6:00 PM Brief program with sustainability presentations

6:00—6:30 PM Networking

The Sustain Dane All Around Dane County networking series is supported by Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and Everlight Solar.

This event is free and open to the public.

P﻿arking

T﻿he Loft at 132 has a parking lot and nearby street parking