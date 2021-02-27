ONLINE: All-Campus Leadership Conference

media release: The All-Campus Leadership Conference (ACLC) is a half-day event full of networking and leadership development. Each year in the spring, attendees gain leadership-related knowledge from a nationally-touring keynote speaker and a variety of breakout sessions put on by community leaders, UW faculty/staff and student organizations.

10:30AM-1:30PM, February 27, 2021, Zoom ID TBA

FREE

Our keynote speaker, Samantha Ramirez-Herrera will be presenting on Living Outloud. This keynote is focused on inspiring students to live boldly and unapologetically. Samantha Ramirez-Herrera will share personal experiences from growing up in a traditional immigrant Mexican home and culture where her voice as a young woman was often not heard or taken into consideration. She will also share bits and pieces of her journey as an immigrant in America and her fears of not belonging or having a right to speak up. She will share her own discovery of self and how she found the courage to speak up about being an undocumented immigrant and becoming empowered by owning her truth boldly.