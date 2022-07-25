All-City Dive Meet

Goodman Pool 325 Olin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

There is no admission fee.

press release: The All-City Championship Dive Meet will take place Monday and Tuesday, July 25 and 26, 2022. Below is the order of events. Please note that start times are approximate. Divers should check with their coaches on when they should be at the pool.

A schedule for warm-ups can be found here.

Monday, July 25

  • 6:30 am – Pool Opens for Warm-Ups
  • 7:30 am – Coaches meeting
  • 8:00 am – 13-14 Girls
  • 11:00 am – 13-14 Boys
  • 2:00 pm – 11-12 Girls
  • 5:00 pm – 11-12 Boys

Tuesday, July 26

  • 6:30 am – Pool Opens for Warm-Ups
  • 8:00 am – 10 & under Girls
  • 11:00 am – 10 & under Boys
  • 2:00 pm – 15-18 Girls
  • Senior Recognition
  • 5:00 pm – 15-18 Boys

