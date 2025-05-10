All-City Yard Sale for Free School Meals

media release: Saturday, May 10, 9-3 pm, three locations

Near West: 515 Briar Hill Rd., Madison WI 53711

Sunset Village: 3409 Stevens St., Madison WI 53705

East Side: 2082 Winnebago St (Linden Co-Housing), Madison WI, 53702

100% of proceeds go toward paying down MMSD school lunch debt.

We believe that every child has the right to healthy school food and a supportive learning environment. Right now, some rich politicians not only oppose providing free school lunches to kids but also want to zero out funding for school lunch programs altogether. While they’re out there trying to stoke resentment, we’re speaking with one voice: all kids deserve healthy food.

We know that by working together, we can make every public school a place where all children can eat, learn, and thrive. Join Families for Justice on May 10 in paying down school lunch debt, creating a future with free school meals for all, and building the community we need now.