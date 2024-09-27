ALL Flat File Project reception

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory, PhotoMidwest, and FlakPhoto Projects present the ALL Flat File Project 2024-2026, a rotating collection of 2-D printed work by Midwest artists, debuing Tuesday, September 17, 2024 in the first floor lobby flat file cabinet.

Each year, a cohort of ten artists will be invited to add up to five works to a flat file drawer for a two year cycle. For 2024-2026, FlakPhoto Projects director Andy Adams curated the inaugural Flat File cohort of ten Midwest photographers and features work from artists living in Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

The public can view the work with staff assistance during ALL’s gallery hours, by appointment, or through an online gallery (details forthcoming).

A reception for the FlakPhoto Flat File Project and other PhotoMidwest Festival 2024 exhibits on display at Arts + Literature Laboratory will be held on Friday, September 27, 6:00-8:00pm.