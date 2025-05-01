All Heritages in Motion

media release: Enya Dreams & Cocoa Pearlesque Present: ALL HERITAGE IN MOTION!

A Burlesque Benefit Fundraiser Honoring Culture, Heritage & Pride!

Join us for an unforgettable night of burlesque celebrating cultures from around the world! All Heritage in Motion is a vibrant tribute to the beauty of diversity, featuring performances that highlight heritage, history, and pride. Expect a dazzling showcase of talent from BIPOC & LGBTQ performers, plus special acts uplifting queer identity and emerging artists making their debut!

This one-night-only event is a benefit show, with all proceeds supporting the Heritage in Motion Juneteenth Celebration on June 20, 2025. Come witness the power of burlesque as we honor our roots and tell stories through movement, music, and magic.