media release: Our spring ALL IN FOR THE ARTS fundraising event will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 5:30-8:00pm. Join us for live music by Nick Moran, Richard Hildner, and carisa, as well as exhibitions, poetry, and food stations. You’ll also have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items including original small artworks, hear from some of our artists and families, and meet our board, staff, artists, volunteers, and other supporters.