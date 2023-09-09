All In for the Arts

media release: On September 9, 2023, JBENT Productions is hosting a No Limit Texas Hold'em tournament at Schwoegler's Park Towne Lanes to benefit Madison area youth arts programs, specifically the Black Star Drum Line programs and office that are housed at the Madison Youth Arts Center, and the Clyde Stubblefield Music Scholarship that helps support youth going on to study music education or performance at a college or university.

This will be a super fun "player dealt" tournament for beginners to the serious poker fanatic to come out and play with the purpose of supporting local youth arts programs and win some cash!!!

To enter the tournament there is a $200+$20 donation/buyin for (25,000 chips) and a seat at the tournament, with two donation/rebuy (25,000 chips) up the two hour break and an add-on (35,000 chips) at the two hour break. Early registration has been extended to August 27. If you register early you will receive an additional 20,000 chip bonus and one free month membership to *Badger Poker Madison. There will be no early registration bonus day of the tournament but if you arrive early and buy food or drink you will receive a 10,000 chip bonus.

Registration time day of the tournament is 10:30am-1:00pm and the tournament begins at 12:00pm.

Register early by sending a donation/buyin of $220.00 via PayPal: @allinforthearts

*Please put in "notes", "donation" when sending funds. For any questions regarding the tournament, contact tournament director Joey B. Banks at allinforthearts@gmail.com.