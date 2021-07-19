press release: ALL-IN (Active Lifelong Learners in Nature) program registration:

Active senior adults are invited to join us on a walk to learn the ancient and current story of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy watershed, why it is important to the quality of the water that flows into our lakes, and how we can work together to improve and preserve it.

Participants will meet at the county parking lot on Pheasant Branch Road near Fredericks Hill. Presentations will be shared along a walk of about a half mile. Participants may join naturalists for the remaining mile or so to complete the full loop around the prairie bordering Fredricks Hill, if desired.

Registration is limited to 20 participants. We will keep a waitlist.

DATE: Monday, July 19 (rain date is July 20)

TIME: 8:30 am - 10:00 am

STARTING LOCATION: Dane County Parking Lot for the Conservancy. 4864 Pheasant Branch Road.

ENDING LOCATION: Acker property boundary north of Fredricks Hill

MAP: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?mid=15CMOZwV3Nclv9nzBpc46TVfRyYI1Hnme&usp=sharing

CANCELATION POLICY: We will proceed unless there is heavy rain, lightning or thunder. You will be notified by email if we need to postpone to the rain date.

CONSIDERATIONS:

# Wear a mask, if desired

# Maintain physical distancing as much as possible

# Dress for the weather and protection from the sun

# Bring a water bottle, if desired

Please email our Education Coordinator, Anne Boucher, at education@pheasantbranch.org if you have any questions or need to change your registration.