press release: Kick off your New Year’s resolution with a day of free classes at barre3 Madison. Join us December 30, 2017 for our B3 ALL IN event. Saints Juices and healthy snacks from Metcalfe’s Market will be featured throughout the morning. New clients are encouraged to try Barre3 risk free! Bring a friend and get ready to start 2018 healthier than ever.

B3 ALL IN - our month-long journey to a new kind of healthy. Our goal is to create the most thoughtful, engaging and inclusive Mind + Body January challenge. This is not just another quick hitting fitness challenge - B3 All In will create sustainable long-term change that happens from the inside out. Our challenge consists of MINDFUL movement: 5 classes a week (online or in studio). EAT CLEAN: with our healthy recipes, meal plans and grocery lists we make it easier than ever to eat healthy. CONNECT: do the work of “connecting yourself” via our breath practice and journal prompts, and connect with our community every time you workout in studio.

Missy Dunn, owner of Barre3 Madison asks “are you ready to build inner resilience, body wisdom and true strength?” Join us for B3 ALL IN and experience one month of transformative change. We’ll reset, recommit and return home to a more balanced community through five heart-pumping workouts a week and expert one-on-one guidance from our instructors. “Barre3’s Adaptive Teaching Methodology is the magic behind our workout. With every move we encourage you to modify to meet your body’s needs.” Missy explains “gone are the days of no pain-no gain. If it doesn’t feel good, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. Barre3 is low-impact, but heart pumping. You’ll get sweaty without pounding your body into the ground.” Chris Freytag, a certified trainer from the American Council on Exercise agrees, “your workout is not supposed to leave you feeling like you were beat up,” she says. “You’re opening up through the upper body, using your legs, aligning your posture. You leave feeling taller, more energized, actually better than when you came in. Which is kind of the whole point.”

Sign up in our studio located at 2560 University Ave, Madison - (608) 467-9788 or online

barre3.com/madison.