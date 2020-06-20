All Kings Fall, Smitten Kitten, The Red Flags, Kelly McLeod, Boxers Jaw, Renegade Rising, Kat & the Hurricane, Tail Light Rebellion, NICO music, Reggie Coin, Circle Of Willis
JC Dunst Photography
The Red Flags (left to right): Ally Borchardt, Gabe Wilson, Jonah Wilson.
press release: Local band The Red Flags is hosting a livestream show benefiting the BLM movement, Saturday, June 20, 12pm-10pm, through Facebook. Virtual donations go straight to Freedom Inc, a non-profit that works with low to no-income communities of color.
FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/347542226225581/
Bands include:
All Kings Fall (Waupaca)
Smitten Kitten (Waupaca)
The Red Flags (Janesville)
Kelly McLeod (Montreal, Quebec, Canada)
Boxers Jaw (Rockland, Massachusetts)
Renegade Rising (St Louis, Missouri)
Kat & the Hurricane (Madison)
Tail Light Rebellion (Nashville, Tennessee)
NICO music (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
Reggie Coin (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
Circle Of Willis (Rhinelander)