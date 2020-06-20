All Kings Fall, Smitten Kitten, The Red Flags, Kelly McLeod, Boxers Jaw, Renegade Rising, Kat & the Hurricane, Tail Light Rebellion, NICO music, Reggie Coin, Circle Of Willis

press release: Local band The Red Flags is hosting a livestream show benefiting the BLM movement, Saturday, June 20, 12pm-10pm, through Facebook.  Virtual donations go straight to Freedom Inc, a non-profit that works with low to no-income communities of color.  

FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/347542226225581/

Bands include:

All Kings Fall (Waupaca)

Smitten Kitten (Waupaca)

The Red Flags (Janesville)

Kelly McLeod (Montreal, Quebec, Canada)

Boxers Jaw (Rockland, Massachusetts)

Renegade Rising (St Louis, Missouri)

Kat & the Hurricane (Madison) 

Tail Light Rebellion (Nashville, Tennessee) 

NICO music (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Reggie Coin (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Circle Of Willis (Rhinelander)

