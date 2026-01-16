All Men Free and Brethren: Essays on the History of African American Freemasonry

media release: This is a free, in-person talk hosted on February 24, 2026 at 6:30 PM CST by Middleton-Ionic Lodge #180 in Middleton. No registration necessary for this event. This event will not be available virtually.

Stephen Kantrowitz writes and teaches about race, citizenship, and Native American-settler interactions in the nineteenth-century United States. His most recent work explores the transformation of American citizenship in the Civil War era through the experiences of the Ho-Chunk people. Professor Kantrowitz was born in Boston, earned his Ph.D. at Princeton University, and has been teaching at UW–Madison since 1995. He is Plaenert-Bascom and Vilas Distinguished Professor of History and the recipient of numerous awards and fellowships for his scholarship and teaching.

