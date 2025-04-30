All of Us Enrollment

ALL OF US IS A RESEARCH PROGRAM FROM THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH (NIH). It is seeking one million or more people from across the U.S. to help speed up medical research. People who join will share information about their health, habits, and what it’s like where they live. By looking for patterns, researchers will learn more about what affects people’s health. Learn more at https://allofus.wisc.edu/ This is your opportunity to be part of a big picture.