All Out for Lebanon

media release: CODEPINK Madison will hold an emergency protest in solidarity with Lebanon, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the wake of Israel's recent attacks in the region. This rally will take place on the steps of the State Capitol, facing State Street, on September 28 at 9:00 AM.

In light of the recent events, local CODEPINK organizer Shahayra emphasizes the urgency: "We need a ceasefire, not a larger regional escalation of this genocide."

Date: September 28, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Wisconsin State Capitol, steps facing State Street

Israel's strikes in Lebanon have claimed the lives of 492 civilians, including 35 children. Among the innocent victims is Fatima Qassem, a young girl from the village of Kfar Melki. Over 1,645 individuals have been wounded in these indiscriminate bombings, which CODEPINK Madison condemns as acts of terrorism.

"The people in Lebanon, Gaza, and across the Middle East don’t need more weapons, warships, or American troops," said Shahayra. "What they need is an end to the senseless violence inflicted upon them."

CODEPINK Madison invites the public to join this protest and stand in solidarity with those affected by the violence in the Middle East. The group calls for immediate international action to end the conflict and prevent further escalation.

CODEPINK is a grassroots peace and social justice movement that emerged in 2002 in response to the Iraq War. Committed to promoting diplomacy and disarmament, CODEPINK engages in creative, nonviolent actions to address issues of militarism, injustice, and inequality. With a focus on women-led initiatives, the organization strives to build a world free from violence and oppression, advocating for a just and sustainable peace. CODEPINK's vibrant activism spans a range of global and local campaigns, amplifying voices for positive change and challenging policies that perpetuate conflict.