media release: Madison, November 28, 2025: ALL OUT FOR STARBUCKS WORKERS STRIKE!!

Baristas are on strike. So guess what? Starbucks doesn’t get a dime. Thousands of baristas are now on strike nationwide!

This Friday, November 28, 2025, Madison Baristas join the growing strike wave at Starbucks. We are encouraging all labor and community supporters to do everything possible to assist these courageous workers.

Link with the necessary information: https://wibailoutpeople.org/2025/11/24/madison-november-28-2025-all-out-for-starbucks-workers-strike/

10 A.M.

Friday, November 28, 2025

661 State Street

Madison, WI

Some things you can do:

- Bring hand and foot warmers to the strike lines;

- Bring hot beverages from a community coffee shop to the strike lines;

- Bring water to the picket lines;

- Donate winter gear to the strikers (hats, gloves, scarves);

- Take photos on the picket line and share them with your followers and organizations;

- Bring a union, community and student delegation to the picket lines;

- Pass support resolutions at your union, community and student organizations;

- Distribute support fliers and share strike information on social media;

- Make a strike fund donation;

- Tell all of your friends to never cross a picket line!

- If November 28 is a holiday day off for your and your co-workers, organizer a vehicle delegation to the picket line in Madison (outfit your cars with support signs, blare the horns, put solidarity car toppers on the roof of your vehicle and drive around Madison ...)

More information:

https://sbworkersunited.org/

https://www.nocontractnocoffee.org/

We stand with the workers — not the billionaire brewing union busting on the side. #NoContractNoCoffee - https://seiu.co/NoStarbucks