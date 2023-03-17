ALL Prize Exhibits

media release: Exhibitions by the 2023 ALL Prize recipients will be on display from Friday, March 17 to Saturday, April 15. An opening reception will be held Saturday, March 24 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

With her exhibition, Squiggly on the Inside, Teresa Audet works at the intersection of craft, mechanics, and performance art. Her work seeks to define the shape of indescribable phenomena. Utilizing robotics alongside handcrafted wood, reed, and paper pulp, Audet explores the somatic experiences of living with mental illness. Through unexpected emotional interaction, humor, and play, Audet brings to focus our both joyous and painful humanity, removing the shroud of shame from these collective experiences.

Xinchen Li explains that her exhibition, (In)visible, is "focused on how my childhood memories and experiences shaped my imagery of objects by creating a place of remembrance for myself. I chose the furniture from the house I grew up in that has metaphorical and symbolic meanings to me. I explicitly chose a clock, a bed, a cabinet, a wardrobe, and a sewing machine. The design of these old furniture pieces also reflects the artisan's unique aesthetic and craft level for the working class in the seventies and eighties of China. It becomes a mapping of my generation's cultural background and belonging."

Gallery hours: 10 am-5 pm Tuesday-Friday and noon-5 pm Saturday.