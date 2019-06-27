press release: Middleton Players Theatre will present the hilarious Elvis jukebox musical All Shook Up, featuring an abundance of Elvis hits and a book, written by Joe DiPietro. This bundle of 1950s fun will play for four performances only, June 27th-30th at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol St. in Middleton.

Shakespeare and Elvis, the unlikely dream team! All Shook Up is loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, if Shakespeare had been writing in the 1950s. This is the story of a conservative small town that is thrown into turmoil when the leather-sporting, guitar-playing Chad rides in on his motorcycle. It’s love at first sight for local tomboy Natalie; unfortunately, Chad has his heart set on the sultry Miss Sandra, whose affections are directed at none other than Natalie! Love triangles and cross dressing galore set the stage for this romantic comedy, with themes of prejudice and acceptance tying this classic love story to contemporary political affairs.

Featuring a wealth of Elvis hits (“Jail House Rock,” “Hound Dog,” “C’mon Everybody,” “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” and “Heartbreak Hotel,” to name a few), audiences will be jumpin’ out of their blue suede shoes to these familiar favorites. Chalk-full of musical comedy, this production is sure to move audiences in more ways than one!

Ryan Odorizzi helms this production as first time MPT director. Miss Sara Bartlett will provide choreography, and Evan Lange will music direct. We are thrilled to introduce a slew of awesome talent for this production. Among our returning talent we welcome Katie Debs as Natalie, the spirited tomboy who yearns for the newcomer’s affections; Anna Pfefferkorn as Miss Sandra, the beautiful temptress; Ciara Hart as Sylvia, the local eatery owner who serves as a voice of wisdom; and Jessica Kasinski as Mayor Matilda, the no-nonsense town head. Our barrel of newcomers includes: Kyle James as Dennis, Natalie’s adorably awkward best friend who suffers from unrequited love; Bryanna Plaisir as Lorraine, Sylvia’s daughter, who is head over heels for the mayor’s son Dean (newcomer Patrick Sisson); and Mike Brady as Jim, Natalie’s father who might just find a love of his own before the end of the show.

All Shook Up will be presented at the Middleton Performing Arts Center at 2100 Bristol St., Middleton. Performance dates and times are June 27, 28, and 29 at 7:30 p.m., and June 30 at 2:00 p.m. Reserved tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors and $20/students and can be purchased online at middletonplayers.com or at the door 60 minutes before each performance. For best seating, online ticket purchases are strongly recommended.

Middleton Players Theatre was founded in 1990 and has produced over 40 shows in its 30-year history. Mainstage shows are produced at the acclaimed Middleton Performing Arts Center, while other smaller concerts and cabarets have been performed around the greater Madison area.