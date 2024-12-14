All-State Budget Action Blastoff

media release: You're invited to our All-State Budget Action Blastoff on December 14 in Madison: join us to launch a plan to show up for kids in 2025 and demand and deliver a budget that meets their needs! FREE and OPEN to ALL public school champions. Tentative agenda includes:

  • Post-election assessment and priorities, including the upcoming spring elections and budget, federal updates, and what's currently happening on the ground statewide
  • Power analysis: as we examine our new landscape, where we will target our efforts
  • Tactics: how we we organize relationally, motivationally, and originally
  • Action planning: what are our next steps?
  • Assessment and reflection

We need YOUR voice in the room — our nonpartisan advocacy depends on delivering a strong moral message that centers the needs of our students, and only you can tell your story. Wisconsin has the resources to meet the needs of all of our students – it’s up to us to demand the will to do it. 

