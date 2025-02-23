RSVP for All that Buzz: Looking Back at the 2024 Periodical Cicada Emergence

media release: Thursday, February 27: All that Buzz: Looking Back at the 2024 Periodical Cicada Emergence

PJ Liesch, entomologist, UW–Madison Extension and Department of Entomology

In the spring of 2024, Wisconsin saw the emergence of Brood XIII periodical cicadas. These insects have a fascinating natural history and only emerge once every seventeen years. In this talk, we’ll take a closer look at the biology of these amazing insects and share findings of a recent community science project. Fee: $10. Register by February 23.

The 2025 lectures will take place on Thursday mornings in January and February, in person at the Visitor Center.

Lectures will have a new schedule! Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for social time and bookstore browsing. Lectures run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and will not be streamed or recorded. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required.

Registration for the 2025 series will open in December.

Students can register for free using the student registration form.

The Arboretum Research Symposium will take place February 6, in person at the Visitor Center. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the program runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The symposium is a free event and no registration is required.