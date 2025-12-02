media release: Fall 2025 Undergraduate Advanced Painting Workshop Exhibition December 2 – 8

Artists: Rachel Alcantar, Maddie Ballentine, Anna Bitonti, Asucena Boyer, Ruttana Chanhdara, Ava Childs, Cruse Dot, Ben Gosnell, Parker Harmon, Isabella Lawson, Flora Sjachrani, Laurel Statz, and Lilly Ripberger

Reception: Wednesday, December 3, 6:30-8:30pm

Location: Gallery 7, Humanities Building 7th Fl, Rm 7240, 455 N Park St, Madison

This Fall’s Advanced Painting Workshop artists have been hard at work on a diverse portfolio of everything and anything, from meticulous landscapes to surreal portraits to new takes on abstraction. Each painter has selected choice pieces to display, and they are eager to extend the invite for all to see. The exhibited range of works—while distinct from one another—share the common thread of a bright future. The emerging painters of UW Madison’s undergraduate program chose the show's name, All That Could Happen, to reflect the broad opportunities and futures their shared body of work holds. Visit during the reception to view their work and enjoy refreshments while meeting the artists themselves.