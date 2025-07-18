× Expand facebook.com/ATJBand All That Jazz

media release: Help us kick off the 2025 FREE summer concert series! The Trophy Husbands will bring their classic Rock/Pop sounds to Veterans Park downtown Cambridge. Concerts are FREE and all run from 6:30-8:30pm. Patrons are welcome to bring their friends, family, lawn chairs and picnics. Please NO GLASS (per village ordinance). Rain location is the Cambridge Winery and will be posted no later than 2:00 day of concert.